LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,899 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 56,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,116,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,066,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,383,000 after purchasing an additional 429,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

LKQ Trading Down 1.3 %

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,232. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.