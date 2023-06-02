Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $424.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $424.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LULU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.29.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $328.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

