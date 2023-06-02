LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 135,217 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $86.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.33. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

