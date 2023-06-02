Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,431,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,443,000 after buying an additional 500,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,940,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

