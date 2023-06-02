Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) CEO Bernard Jin Kim Purchases 31,439 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Match Group Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $38.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

