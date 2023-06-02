Mizuho Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $220.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.13.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $293.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $390.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

