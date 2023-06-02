MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $430.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.13.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $293.96 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $390.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

