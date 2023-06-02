Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $323.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.58. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.