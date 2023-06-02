Moonriver Price Up 1% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for about $6.36 or 0.00023424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $44.30 million and $1.39 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,818,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,967,660 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

