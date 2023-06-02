M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,532 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $201.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

