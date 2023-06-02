M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 38.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,827.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

