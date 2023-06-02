M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.94 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

