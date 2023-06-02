M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Voya Financial by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

