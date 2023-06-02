M&T Bank Corp Has $1.36 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,964,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in CarMax by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 817,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,397,000 after purchasing an additional 540,819 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,369,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,261,000 after purchasing an additional 424,278 shares during the last quarter.

KMX stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

