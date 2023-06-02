M&T Bank Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $157.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

