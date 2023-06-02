M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,305 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 56,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 110,837 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

MFG stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.