M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

