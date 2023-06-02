M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,324 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after buying an additional 3,536,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $535,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,520,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

