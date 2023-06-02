M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,577 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.