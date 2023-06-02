M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $74.61 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 324.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

