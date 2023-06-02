Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher Sells 6,449 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 284.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,999,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,900,000 after buying an additional 83,396 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

