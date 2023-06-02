Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Position Increased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $238.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

