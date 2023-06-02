NetApp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

NetApp Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 253,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

