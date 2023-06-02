Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.83. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 7.70 and a 12-month high of 11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 525,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 351,579 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after purchasing an additional 156,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

