New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 117,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 188,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
