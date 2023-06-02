New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 117,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 188,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

New Found Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFGC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in New Found Gold by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in New Found Gold by 643.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Found Gold in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

