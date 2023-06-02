New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

