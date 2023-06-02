Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.
Nordstrom stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Argus upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
