Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Up 4.8 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,104,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Nordstrom by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,057,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 821,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 929,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 667,033 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Argus upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

