Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60-$14.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.79 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Nordstrom Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

