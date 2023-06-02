Okta, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Okta in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.11. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 69.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

