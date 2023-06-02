Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 20,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 2,962 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $58,973.42.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

Outset Medical Trading Up 4.8 %

Outset Medical stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.