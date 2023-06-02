Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 20,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 2,962 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $58,973.42.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.
Outset Medical Trading Up 4.8 %
Outset Medical stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.
Separately, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
