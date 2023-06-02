Pax Dollar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38.56 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $38.56 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008229 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,027,753,063 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

