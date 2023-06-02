PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,248 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of PTC by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $135.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.79. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $400,868.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,354,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,074,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,212 shares of company stock worth $67,942,986 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

