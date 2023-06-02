Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 30,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

