Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the online travel company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPE. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $98.66 on Friday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

