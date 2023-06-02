Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Barclays cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of JWN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nordstrom has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $254,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after buying an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.