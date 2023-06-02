Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Reduced by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 183,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

