Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for CRA International in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.21). CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 million.

CRA International Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CRA International stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.92. CRA International has a 52 week low of $81.35 and a 52 week high of $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.