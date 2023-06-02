Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

LH stock opened at $212.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

