Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after buying an additional 194,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,815,000 after buying an additional 541,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,399 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after purchasing an additional 217,309 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,579,544. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.20 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

