Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.85 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

