Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 178.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

