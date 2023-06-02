Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,975 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

