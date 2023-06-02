Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 2,756 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $340,999.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,060.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $118.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

