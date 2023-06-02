Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 2,756 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $340,999.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,060.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Qualys Stock Performance
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $118.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Featured Articles
