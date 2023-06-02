Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,170 shares of company stock valued at $44,498,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.9 %

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.44.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

