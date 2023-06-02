Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Kevin C. Tang Buys 333,325 Shares

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 333,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $369,990.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,740,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,778.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. Rain Oncology Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rain Oncology by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAIN. Citigroup cut Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Rain Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

