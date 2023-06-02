ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $276,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,451 shares of company stock worth $6,818,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

NYSE:RMD opened at $218.69 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.