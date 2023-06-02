RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $7.07.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
