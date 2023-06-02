RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Rhön-Klinikum AG engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates hospitals and medical care centers that offers basic and standard, intermediate, maximum, and specialist care. It offers outpatient-inpatient basic and standard care in portal clinics and medical care centers. The company was founded by Eugen Münch in 1973 and is headquartered in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

