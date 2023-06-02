Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.51-8.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.49 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.41-7.43 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $212.97 on Friday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day moving average is $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

