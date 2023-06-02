Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $66,713.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,170,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,754,431.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,290.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,170,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,314,254 shares of company stock valued at $102,000,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.