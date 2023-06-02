Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Stephane Biguet Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.98 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

